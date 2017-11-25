Unnecessary work by Pioneer Generation Ambassadors

I have noticed Pioneer Generation Ambassadors scouring landed properties to engage seniors.

They announce that their visit now is to engage seniors, specifically those born between 1950 and 1952.

Such engagement is incurring expenditure of taxpayers' money, which could be better used elsewhere.

With the population ageing, in no time, every citizen will become a senior and will no doubt be scheduled for engagement by the Pioneer Generation Office.

The exercise to engage pioneers is understandable as most of them are not educated or have no access to the news, Internet, and so on. Also, special perks were being handed out to this group of people.

While those that fall under the pioneer generation category are limited in number, the number of seniors will keep growing and there are no special perks which they need to be told about.

This group of seniors would be more literate and even tech-savvy.

Therefore, why are we spending resources (including paying allowances to ambassadors) to engage such seniors?

The cost incurred will grow and will be huge considering the fast growing number of seniors.

I think the authorities should review such individual engagement and perhaps engage seniors in the form of mass briefings, such as community talks.

Elsie Loo (Ms)