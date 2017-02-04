Unless animals are a threat, let us live and let live

As a member of the pioneer generation whose parents were chicken farmers, I read with sadness the report that free-ranging chickens may be culled ("Free-ranging chickens may be culled"; Feb 2).

While I can understand the frustration faced by the residents of Pasir Ris and Thomson, who have complained about the noise from these animals, it is usually in the quiet and serene areas of Singapore that we can get a feel of old country living.

There are other noisy animals like birds and monkeys. Is the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority going to cull them too?

Isn't the Government trying very hard to promote the kampung spirit?

Other than the roosters crowing in the early morning, chickens do not make much noise.

In any case, the sound is part of kampung living. It is a lucky few who can experience such a life.

Perhaps we should learn to appreciate this noise, instead of complaining about it.

Allowing free-ranging chickens to roam in the parks also offers the young an opportunity to see these animals in their natural setting.

If the free-ranging chickens are culled, future generations will not have such opportunities unless they travel to neighbouring countries.

I remember a kindergarten teacher telling me that when she told her class to draw chickens, some of her students submitted drawings of cooked chickens hanging on racks at chicken rice stalls.

Do we want this situation to continue?

Unless the animals are a threat to humanity, let us learn to live and let live.

Ronnie Lim Ah Bee