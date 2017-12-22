Unite in making Singapore's transformation succeed

Singapore is getting down to the nitty-gritty of making itself thrive for the future.

The port is undertaking the mammoth task of moving from Tanjong Pagar to Tuas to meet the challenges of competition from neighbours (Keeping the ships sailing in - why the mega port matters; Dec 10).

Changi Airport is doubling its capacity to jostle for air hub supremacy (Changi welcomes record 60m passengers; Dec 19).

A deep tunnel sewerage system is being implemented for waste disposal, as well as giant tunnels to safeguard power supply network (Tunnel system replaces ageing network of the 1980s; Dec 20), and coastal roads are being elevated in anticipation of tidal disturbances due to global warming.

These are all monumental projects which cannot fail and probably have been given only one shot to succeed.

We need to pull in one direction to disprove the historical notion that city states can only fail.

These are interesting times and we should be proud to be part of Singapore's transformation.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)