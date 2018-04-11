Unethical way of charging for parking

I recently drove into a building's carpark at 5.50pm. I was there for 20 minutes and was charged $5.

The first-hour charge was $2.50, and I assume the other $2.50 was from the per entry charge after 6pm.

This method of calculating parking fees seems to be adopted by all carpark operators islandwide.

By right, only $2.50 for the first hour is payable, as I parked for just 20 minutes. Additional charges should apply only after the first hour.

I hopethe Urban Redevelopment Authority will look into this unethical way of charging.

Angie Chew (Ms)