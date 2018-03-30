Uber was a lifeline when I needed it

The news that ride-hailing firm Uber has sold its South-east Asian business to rival Grab is saddening (Grab sheds light on takeover deal; March 27).

When Uber first set up shop in Singapore five years ago, it created such a buzz. It provided an easy and convenient way to get around Singapore, especially when it was difficult to get a regular taxi.

The Uber app was so simple that even the elderly could download it and use it instantly. The resulting competition with other transport providers led to attractive fares which benefited commuters.

Uber also provided a lifeline for many like myself, who had been out of job, giving us an opportunity to work as drivers.

It is sad to see Uber leave our shores. I hope it will come back some day.

Ishwar Mahtani