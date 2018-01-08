Tweak surrogacy contracts so women are not exploited

It is unfortunate that Ms Ho Lay Ping has viewed only one aspect of surrogacy and came to the conclusion that it should be banned (Ban surrogacy to protect the interests of children and women; Jan 5).

One publication has stated that 15 per cent of couples do not get pregnant within 12 months of trying hard to conceive.

While there are many religious organisations that frown upon surrogacy, it is often the only option for some couples to start a family.

There are philosophical and emotional dimensions behind the ethics of surrogacy.

There are those who seek out surrogates because one spouse is infertile. Even surgery to open blocked fallopian tubes does not always work.

By using a surrogate mother, the barren couple can still have the children that they desire, and often with gene characteristics from one or both parents.

There are also couples who are fertile but just want to avoid the rigours of pregnancy.

In altruistic surrogacy, the surrogate mother is not paid for her service. She offers her womb as an act of altruism. There is a pre-established bond between the surrogate mother and the couple, and the surrogate mother may be a distant relative or a close friend.

Commercial surrogacy is legal in India. Surrogacy, prima facie, seems attractive, as a poor surrogate mother gets much needed money, while an infertile couple gets their long-desired biologically related baby.

But the truth is that both parties are often exploited and the profit is earned by middlemen and commercial agencies.

Surrogacy agreements are covered by the Indian Contract Act of 1872, and both parties need to enter into a surrogacy agreement which would be legally enforceable.

The Act stipulates, inter alia, that a surrogate mother would not be allowed to undergo embryo transfer more than three times for the same couple. It also includes life insurance coverage for the surrogate mother.

If money lies at the heart of the issue, then it is best that surrogacy contracts not be made illegal.

Instead, they should be made legally unenforceable, allowing the birth mother to change her mind at any time and keep the child.

Such a public policy avoids the difficulties of policing a prohibition but will still undermine the development of a lucrative market for surrogate mothers.

Heng Cho Choon