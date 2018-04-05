Turn the house into a museum

This historical landmark is a critical part of the Singapore story, as well as the legacy of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and the pioneer generation leaders. (Ministerial panel lists three options for house at 38 Oxley Rd; April 3).

Refurbishing the house into a museum will ensure that the ideals, dreams and challenges of our founding leaders are preserved for our future generations.

Scholars and the man in the street will also benefit from the historical perspectives that the museum can offer.

Yeow Hwee Ming