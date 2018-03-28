Voices Of Youth

Treat foreign workers nicely

Kudos to the families that hosted foreign workers under the "Come Makan with Me" initiative.

A meal may not be a lot to the hosts but, to the foreign workers, the gesture means that Singaporeans treat them as equals. Most importantly, we are conveying the message that they are welcome.

These workers may not be Singapore citizens, but they have been working for the advancement of our nation. We should respect them and include them in our harmonious and inclusive society.

Singaporeans should start by treating foreign workers nicely. For instance, we can start by addressing them using their names instead of "the Bangladeshi worker" or "the domestic helper".

Let us strive to make Singapore known to the world for not only its advancement, cleanliness and greenery, but also for being the country that is the warmest to foreign workers.

Hai Oufan, 17

Junior College Year 1 student

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 28, 2018, with the headline 'Treat foreign workers nicely'.
