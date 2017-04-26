Voices Of Youth

Tray-return habit goes beyond posters

Published
1 hour ago

Despite various initiatives implemented to encourage people to return their trays, few people actually do so.

This is because many people feel it is the cleaners' job, or find it too inconvenient.

Returning our trays helps to ease the cleaners' job, as they can collect dirty crockery at a common collection point.

It is also more considerate to other patrons, as it will allow them to use the table more quickly.

Returning our trays is a habit that cannot be developed just with posters and fliers. It starts with a mindset change. It must be inculcated in children from a young age.

For instance, children should be taught to return their cutlery to the sink after meals at home.

We must learn to clean up after ourselves. Only then can we progress from a cleaned city to a clean city.

Kate Yeo Jen-En, 15

Secondary 4 student

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2017, with the headline 'Tray-return habit goes beyond posters'. Print Edition | Subscribe
