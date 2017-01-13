Transparent approach is key for country to succeed

I fully agree with Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam that the transparent approach to investigate any suspected wrongdoing ensures Singapore's success ("Town council's response 'shows essence of how Govt works' "; Jan 7).

I still remember the recent Zika case. Singapore reported so many Zika cases in a short period of time and the high number shocked some, especially when it was compared with the numbers being reported by other countries in the region.

This was because there was no attempt to cover up the problem, rather, quick action was taken to deal with it.

With this transparent approach Singapore managed to contain the problem in a short time and get it under control.

The World Health Organisation praised Singapore for its approach to the Zika issue.

To solve or contain a problem, we need to deal with it in a transparent manner. Covering it up will not solve it.

Sim Lim Onn