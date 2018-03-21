Transparency key to establishing trust

Tackling fake news is a tricky task (A time bomb threatening global social order; March 18).

When people begin to question the trustworthiness of their leaders, and their leaders begin to show opacity in their dealings with the people, it shows that the corrosion and corruption undermining trust have penetrated deeply into the fabric of society.

People must have a sense of self-efficacy that they can accomplish the outcome of their own well-being, and not wake up later to find that their leaders have taken them for a ride.

And, as for leaders, they must be transparent, open and forthcoming with facts if they want people to trust them.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)