TransitLink's slow system leaves bad impression

My husband and I went to the TransitLink office at Orchard MRT station on Dec 29 to activate our new Silver Passion cards.

Immediately in front of us were two foreigners who wanted an extension for their tourist passes.

The transaction took so long that the queue grew to 15 persons deep by the time they were done.

The counter staff kept apologising for the slow response time of her computer.

I suggested that she give feedback to her management about the slow response time of the system.

She said she had already done so, but there did not seem to be any improvement.

That a simple problem like this cannot be fixed quickly will leave visitors to efficient Singapore with a very poor impression.

Soh Ngoi May (Ms)