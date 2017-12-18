Training award automatically credited to those who qualify

Published
Dec 18, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

We appreciate Mr Tan Kwong Moh's feedback (Make criteria for training award clearer; Dec 12) on his Training Commitment Award (TCA) under the Workfare Training Support (WTS) scheme.

Workforce Singapore has contacted him to understand his concerns. Mr Tan is indeed eligible for the next TCA payout by February next year, as he has met the eligibility criterion of attaining two Statements of Attainment this month.

We have also informed him that the TCA is automatically credited to WTS-eligible Singaporeans who fulfil the prerequisites listed in the WTS booklet, and no application is required.

We note Mr Tan's feedback about his experience at various touchpoints, and will work with our partner agencies to address how to better serve WTS-eligible Singaporeans who seek assistance.

Goh Chour Thong

Director

Corporate & Marketing Communications Division

Workforce Singapore

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 18, 2017, with the headline 'Training award automatically credited to those who qualify'. Print Edition | Subscribe
