Towards a more inclusive nation

Published
1 hour ago

Racial Harmony Day, held on July 21, teaches students the importance of maintaining racial and religious harmony.

This year, July 21 is also the day the annual Pink Dot event will be held, in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Singapore.

Our plural society thrives because of our shared values and aspirations. We work together as one nation while celebrating diversity and embracing multiculturalism.

As a young person, I want to see Singapore become more caring and inclusive, and for Singaporeans to progress, regardless of their race, religion or sexuality.

Let us show the world that we stand united and strong.

Huang Yihua, 19

Second-year polytechnic student

