Tough challenge, but Fandi can deliver

The next 12 months may be rocky for Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad as he takes on one of the toughest challenges of his career - taking charge of the Young Lions for the S-League season next year. His reputation may also be at stake.

The team finished at the bottom of the recently concluded league, with only one win and three draws in 24 matches. But I am confident Fandi will be able to deliver and get the best out of the boys.

As a coach, he thrives on challenges and has always enjoyed working with young people.

He has an ambitious drive and a winning mentality. He wants the team to win more games and finish better than in previous seasons.

He is a good motivator who can change the mindset and mentality of his charges and extract the best out of them.

An advocate of attacking football, he always emphasises a high-pressing game that is entertaining to watch.

I respect Fandi a lot for what he has done for Singapore football. Let us give him time to build his squad.

I hope fans will turn out in droves to support him and our Young Lions, and spur them on to greater heights.

A. Thiyaga Raju