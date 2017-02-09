Tough call to refuse kids who cannot pay for bus ride

It is a tough call for bus drivers to refrain from offering a free ride to a young child who cannot pay ("Don't let lost children take the bus" by Ms Brenda Tan Sinc Wee; Feb 7).

Bus drivers are being kind in allowingchildren to board the bus so that they can get home safely.

My son once forgot to take his wallet to school and realised it only on his way home.

The driver refused to let him board the bus, and he had to walk home.

I could not stop wondering why the bus driver could not make an exception and let my child on board and spare him much misery.

Clara Chua Sieo Peng (Ms)