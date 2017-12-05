Top PSLE score doesn't affect school cut-off points

It is incorrect to use the gap between one's T-score and the top score in the Primary School Leaving Examination to estimate the cut-off point for schools (Release top PSLE scores without revealing names, by Ms Nancy Xu Xin Yun; Dec 1).

A school's cut-off point is determined by the number of vacancies and the number of students applying. The top and bottom scores have no bearing on it.

The best reference is actually the school's cut-off points in recent years, provided to Primary 6 pupils and their parents by the Ministry of Education.

There will be some margin for the points to vary, so to be more certain of getting into a particular school, one's T-score should be a tad higher than that of past cut-offs.

Parents should also consider factors such as distance, accessibility, co-curricular activity options, subjects offered and the child's preference.

Vivian Lim Tsui Shan (Ms)