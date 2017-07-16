Too soon for HK people to fully embrace 'one country, two systems'

Hong Kong was ruled by Britain for more than 150 years. The Hong Kong people became accustomed to the Western lifestyle and administration.

Twenty years is not enough for the Hong Kong people to adjust to China's "one country, two systems" administration or principle, or to have confidence and trust in it (Beijing needs to listen to and engage HK's radicals; July 8).

The pro-democracy camp has secured a foothold in the Hong Kong Legislative Council, and is aggressively demanding democratic reform. This is of great concern to China. Beijing has promised and given Hong Kong a certain level of freedom in its political and economic system. But it has sent a clear warning that it will not tolerate dissent, any challenge to Beijing's rule over the territory or any damage to China's sovereignty.

Over the last decade, Hong Kong has seen a regression in economic development and foreign investments, and the loss of jobs.

These have caused worries and doubts about the "one country, two systems" vision, and shaken the confidence of the Hong Kong people in China as a lifebuoy.

These adverse situations may further push the pro-democracy camp to press even more for independence and undermine the unity of the Hong Kong people.

Teo Kueh Liang