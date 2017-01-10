Too much personal data needed to receive letter

A registered letter was recently delivered to my home and I was told to sign for it and give my identity card number.

I signed but refused to give my IC number. The postman then snatched the letter back and told me that I would have to collect it at the post office instead.

I called SingPost and was harshly told that he had the legal right to do so. So, I reluctantly gave my IC number.

Too much private information is asked for just to receive a registered letter.

Is it not enough that I was inside the unit stated in the address? After all, I would have had to prove my address if I picked up the letter at the post office.

What measures does SingPost have in place to protect its customers' data from being stolen? Postmen have people's signatures, IC numbers, full names and addresses. Such information could find its way to a scammer.

Organisations should think twice before asking for too much private information.

Elaine Thian Phek Mooi (Ms)