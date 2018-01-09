Timely nudge by ESM Goh

Would anyone have thought this could happen to Malaysia's Umno - its former leader Mahathir Mohamad, who is now 92 years old, has become the opposition party's leader (Mahathir to be PM if opposition wins polls; Jan 8)?

This is what happens when there is a split in the party. It could happen to Singapore's PAP too, if there is a split in leadership.

It is fortunate that the PAP has Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong putting some pressure on the 4G leaders to make a decision on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's successor (ESM Goh says 4G leadership an urgent challenge; Jan 2).

His intervention is a timely one.

Charlie Lau

