Time to take hard line stand against scammers

Perhaps it is time to crack down on scammers like what the authorities have done with loan sharks and their runners. (Couple jailed for cheating victims of over $800k; July 25).

There is little doubt that scammers are unscrupulous, greedy and rapacious, and their victims are often left with little or no restitution.

Unlike other criminal offences, scams are difficult to detect. More time and resources are also needed to investigate them.

Perhaps the time has now come for the authorities to adopt a superbly hard line against scammers and impose penalties, such as seizing their assets or freezing their bank accounts.

Jaya Prakash