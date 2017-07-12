Tighten rules on lift safety

Lifts are commonly used by everyone and ensuring the safety of users is of utmost importance.

The recent spate of incidents involving lifts suggests that we have been slack on safety procedures and checks that are required. Accidents could have been prevented with proper management and checks.

Safety checks must be stepped up and the rules tightened. Perhaps it can be mandated that lifts be changed every few years.

We should also ensure there is a stable mobile connection in lifts, so emergency calls can be made if one is trapped in the lift, and aid can be sent as soon as possible.

Jordan Loo Ming Zhou, 15, Secondary 3 student