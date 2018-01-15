Threat to withhold O-level results uncalled for

Published
1 hour ago

Whitley Secondary School's threat to withhold the O-level results of students who missed the school's event is bizarre (School to release O-level results of students who missed 'prom'; Jan 12).

The teacher who told the students not to "put yourself in an unfavourable position" on results day advocated a situation that should not have arisen in the first place.

Furthermore, the claim that students who did not attend the event had to pay $110, or $60 more than the $50 paid by those who attended, is a penalty that has no rationale and cannot be condoned.

We take pride in our educational institutions and the example we set for our young students, who are the future of Singapore.

Despite the principal's change of heart and explanation, it is only appropriate that she formally apologises to the students and their parents for the situation.

Tan Ah Ung

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 15, 2018, with the headline 'Threat to withhold O-level results uncalled for'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Get an internationally recognised education right here in Singapore
CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals