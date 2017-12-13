The Internet isn't as bad as we think

Many people, especially parents and teachers, have a negative impression of the Internet, social media and online gaming.

But is the Internet really that bad? It provides opportunities to many people. Introverts are more willing to take a stand on issues online, artists have streamed their work and landed jobs and relationships have been formed.

We have the ability to work as a team, create friendships and improve our well-being, all within the comfort of our homes.

All these would not have been possible without the Internet.

As long as it is not overused, the Internet brings about many benefits that help us cope with our busy lives in the 21st century.

Jordan Loo Ming Zhou, 15

Secondary 3 student

