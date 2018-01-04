The best wish for the New Year

Mr Liu Rijing should be praised for his candid message to Singaporeans (Challenges faced by disadvantaged youth; Jan 1).

He was brave to share his vulnerabilities and life experiences so openly.

Sadly, his situation is not an isolated one.

New Year wishes are aplenty. His wish that "people will come to know of this other side of Singapore and influence policy changes to help the less privileged" is the best one.

May all who wish for a better future and those who have the power to change life for the better take heed of this.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)

