'Thank you' from America

Published
1 hour ago

Thank you for providing excellent coverage, from many perspectives, of the collision between American destroyer USS John S. McCain and oil tanker Alnic MC.

Your stories are accurate, thorough and ongoing, staying very current with developments.

Sadly, this is not what we are accustomed to from the liberal media here in the United States.

Singapore's military should also be thanked for assisting the US Navy in the medical evacuation of the the injured, and the search for the missing.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

You are good friends and allies.

Skip Cranshaw

Aldie, VA

USA

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 25, 2017, with the headline ''Thank you' from America'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia