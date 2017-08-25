'Thank you' from America

Thank you for providing excellent coverage, from many perspectives, of the collision between American destroyer USS John S. McCain and oil tanker Alnic MC.

Your stories are accurate, thorough and ongoing, staying very current with developments.

Sadly, this is not what we are accustomed to from the liberal media here in the United States.

Singapore's military should also be thanked for assisting the US Navy in the medical evacuation of the the injured, and the search for the missing.

You are good friends and allies.

Skip Cranshaw

Aldie, VA

USA