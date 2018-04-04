Voices Of Youth

Teach students to be compassionate

Published
1 hour ago

I am concerned about the welfare of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) students.

Based on my experience, my schoolmates have treated homosexuality as a joke and ridiculed others for not conforming to traditional norms when it comes to gender and sexuality.

They may have heard that their idols and celebrities have come out as LGBT, but would feel uncomfortable if their friends were different from them.

Schools should teach students that LGBT persons exist, and they could be among our friends and family. This will provide a safe platform for LGBT individuals to be themselves.

All students should learn to be loving and compassionate.

Huang Yihua, 19

Polytechnic Year 2 student

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 04, 2018, with the headline 'Teach students to be compassionate'. Print Edition | Subscribe
