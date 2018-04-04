Teach students to be compassionate

I am concerned about the welfare of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) students.

Based on my experience, my schoolmates have treated homosexuality as a joke and ridiculed others for not conforming to traditional norms when it comes to gender and sexuality.

They may have heard that their idols and celebrities have come out as LGBT, but would feel uncomfortable if their friends were different from them.

Schools should teach students that LGBT persons exist, and they could be among our friends and family. This will provide a safe platform for LGBT individuals to be themselves.

All students should learn to be loving and compassionate.

Huang Yihua, 19

Polytechnic Year 2 student