Teach students more about diabetes

Diabetes is a serious medical disease, especially if not well-controlled. The Health Ministry is to be commended for introducing the War Against Diabetes programme.

It aims to tackle diabetes on five fronts: Prevent, screen, control, understand, and do your part.

I recently took part in a discussion aimed at educating students on this emerging challenge of diabetes.

The participants were encouraged to share what they had learnt with the rest of the student population.

While I support this programme, I suggest that the authorities bring diabetes education directly to every student, if this war is to be won.

We need to arm every individual with all the correct health advice from a young age.

Benjamin Teo Hao Kang, 16,

Secondary 4 student