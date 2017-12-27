Teach mental health in schools

Following the recent tragedy of a K-pop idol's death (27-year-old lead singer of K-pop act SHINee dies; Dec 19), I believe more should be done to raise awareness of and tackle mental health issues from a young age.

Given that Singapore is a relatively stressful society, it is easy to brush off the stress students feel as something that everyone faces during his schooling years.

While stress is inevitable and some stress will motivate us to work harder, it is also important to note that too much stress can be potentially harmful, not just to our physical health, but also to our mental health.

Currently, there appears to be very little awareness of mental health in schools.

Mental health education should be emphasised in our education, just like how sex education is.

Perhaps the authorities can start a mental health education programme for all students in schools and take students' mental well-being into consideration as well.

Darice Wong