Taxi drivers need to shape up

I agree with Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng that taxi drivers here are lacking in their service (Hawker's question to cabby was valid; Dec 8).

My experience with taxis points to a poor standard of professionalism among cab drivers.

The older ones, especially, do not use Global Positioning System or even a street directory to find the address given by passengers, who may be foreigners.

Some others light up in the taxi, causing the vehicle to be filled with the smell of cigarette smoke.

I have often encountered such smoking incidents and have reported them to the authorities, but I have not been informed of any follow-up.

The authorities need to whip the taxi industry into shape.

Ng Suan Eng (Ms)