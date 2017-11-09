Talk of bonus cut not appropriate right now

Published
1 hour ago

The focus on bonuses during this "crisis" period is not only inappropriate but also counterproductive.

Bonuses are effective only for motivating/incentivising routine and straightforward staff actions and behaviours, and is certainly inappropriate for complex remedial work that is apparently needed at SMRT.

Besides, when everybody is trying to figure out what to do next, it is intrinsic, and not external, motivation that is called for.

Calling for bonus cuts just adds insult to injury.

Peter Lee Kim Pong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 09, 2017, with the headline 'Talk of bonus cut not appropriate right now'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing