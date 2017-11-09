Talk of bonus cut not appropriate right now

The focus on bonuses during this "crisis" period is not only inappropriate but also counterproductive.

Bonuses are effective only for motivating/incentivising routine and straightforward staff actions and behaviours, and is certainly inappropriate for complex remedial work that is apparently needed at SMRT.

Besides, when everybody is trying to figure out what to do next, it is intrinsic, and not external, motivation that is called for.

Calling for bonus cuts just adds insult to injury.

Peter Lee Kim Pong