Taking the green, car-lite vision further

I am inspired by the Government's push for greener, car-lite neighbourhoods (Three new housing precincts aim to be car-lite, more green; Oct 17).

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) should collaborate with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on these projects.

The BCA has increasingly been looking at sustainable energy and smart technology to optimise energy consumption within buildings. Many of these technologies and expertise that the BCA has can help further the "green neighbourhood" vision of the URA.

The URA could also look at Vertical Greenery Systems or green facades incorporated into building walls and roofs, such as ones in the Quai Branly Museum in France, for example.

These green features lower building ambient temperature, are cost-efficient and promote seamless integration of green features, while being aesthetically congruent to the entire green design that these communities embody.

Though there are areas for further enhancement, these new green, car-lite neighbourhoods are definitely many steps in the right direction.

Justin Lui , 23

National University of Singapore student

