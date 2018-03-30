Takeover deal will limit options for riders, drivers

The Uber-Grab merger could be bad for drivers and riders (Grab sheds light on takeover deal; March 27).

Ride-hailing firm Uber's exit from Singapore will mean that commuters will be forced to use its rival, Grab.

If Grab wants to serve riders better, they should adopt some of Uber's practices, like not allowing drivers to see the customer's destination. At the moment, Grab drivers are able to see where their customers are headedand, thus, are able to cherry-pick rides depending on the routes and destinations they prefer.

Also, without competition, both riders and drivers will have to accept whatever terms Grab puts before them.

Goh Yong Leng