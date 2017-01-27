Take the initiative to keep Singapore clean

I agree that Singapore is not as clean as it used to be ("Singapore's 'clean city' image trashed by litter" by Mrs Nazneen Zafar; Jan 24).

The authorities will not be able to solve the littering problem alone. Even if they double the number of cleaners, the island will still remain dirty if individuals do not exercise social responsibility.

Recently, I saw a cleaner struggling to pick up discarded cigarette butts among the bushes at the side of the Police Cantonment Complex.

Even as he was still at it, more people came along and lit up. As there were no rubbish bins in sight, it was clear where the butts would end up when they finished smoking.

How can our cleaners possibly keep up in such a situation?

The cleaner told me there were other areas that he was unable to attend to as picking up cigarette butts from the odd nooks took up a lot of his time.

Since this littering problem bothers me, I have decided to be a National Environment Agency (NEA) volunteer to help keep our country clean.

The public can also use the OneService app to be the eyes for the NEA.

Let us play our part in making Singapore clean again.

Koh Swee Keow (Ms)