Take stock before going out to shop

Before we get carried away by the festive shopping, take a look at the clothes we have in our wardrobes and ask ourselves if we really need another garment ("Instead of another shopping fix, repair what we've got"; Dec 18, 2016).

I tell myself that clothes look better on our bodies than hanging unused in the cupboard. The clothes we wear can also be timeless, especially the basics.

Instead of doing more shopping, we should do spring cleaning - and perhaps rediscover the gems we had bought, and forgotten about, buried among our collections.

With the economy slowing down, we should strive to be frugal.

Santi Yeo Her Chuen (Miss)