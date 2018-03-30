Suspend Grab-Uber deal until further review

I have received e-mails from Uber and Grab about their merger, and the transfer of my Uber account to Grab by April 8.

At the same time, the public has heard that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) are concerned about the arrangement and its possible effect on competition, and that the CCS has not received formal notification from the firms (Grab's takeover deal triggers watchdog scrutiny; ComfortDelGro rethinks partnership with Uber; March 26).

Are the two firms thumbing their noses at the authorities and trying to present this as a fait accompli?

It is time for LTA and CCS to flex their muscles against this clearly anti-competition move: Suspend the merger until a thorough study of its implications has been done.

Lim Tat Min