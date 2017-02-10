Suspend all public services fee increases for now

Published
1 hour ago

It is certainly a bad time for water prices to be increased ("Price of water will go up to ensure sustainable supply"; Feb 8).

Not only have many people been laid off last year and early this year because of the slowing economy, but also the water price increase follows higher carpark charges.

The various government agencies should suspend any price increase in public services at least for this year, which will be a difficult one for many, not only HDB dwellers but even middle-income families living in private estates.

Vincent Chan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 10, 2017, with the headline 'Suspend all public services fee increases for now'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Online Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping