Suspend all public services fee increases for now

It is certainly a bad time for water prices to be increased ("Price of water will go up to ensure sustainable supply"; Feb 8).

Not only have many people been laid off last year and early this year because of the slowing economy, but also the water price increase follows higher carpark charges.

The various government agencies should suspend any price increase in public services at least for this year, which will be a difficult one for many, not only HDB dwellers but even middle-income families living in private estates.

Vincent Chan