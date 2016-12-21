S.U.R.E way of exposing fake news

It is heartening to know that publishing fake news in Singapore can warrant a fine, jail term or both ("Facing up to fake news: How to fight back"; Dec 4).

Perpetrating fake news can have significant consequences, leading to distrust and misunderstanding which could destroy our social fabric and unity.

The racial riots in 1964 show how distorted and untruthful information can lead to dire repercussions.

It is difficult to track down those transmitting fake news via the Internet.

The focus should be on doing more to educate Singaporeans to differentiate between genuine and fake news, such as through the National Library Board's S.U.R.E (Source, Understand, Research and Evaluate) method. Pamphlets and resources on this could be disseminated via social media.

Basil Lee, 16, Secondary 4 student