Sundram can afford to be more adventurous in game strategy

It is ironic that Mr Sebastian Tan Gee How supports the removal of Richard Tardy as head coach of the national youth teams for not producing results, yet calls for more faith in local coaches, despite V. Sundramoorthy's abysmal record with the Lions (Strengthen hiring process, have more faith in local football coaches; Dec 19).

True, Sundram's selection as national coach may not have been the catalyst for this present calamity. After all, he had managed the Lions XII and Singapore Under-23 squads in a steady, though unremarkable, manner.

It can be argued that he inherited Singapore's weakest group of players in decades, but a coach is expected to maximise the players' potential to spur the team to better performance.

However, Sundram has turned out to be far too limited to succeed in the more high-profile role of national coach.

Faced with a massive rebuilding job and a need to inject genuine new talent after his appointment, Sundram introduced only a few tweaks here and there before embarking on a push for the AFF Suzuki Cup, as well as attempting to qualify for both the World Cup and the Asian Cup.

If the Football Association of Singapore persists in having Sundram as national coach, perhaps a change of mindset and more positive tactics will inject new life into the squad and restore the players' belief in their coach.

The Lions fared miserably on all three fronts because the coach failed to spot the danger signs, and acted too slowly when he did.

His bizarre selections and negative tactics also alienated the players and supporters.

For instance, sitting deep in defence merely invites the opposition to attack in greater numbers.

If the Football Association of Singapore persists in having Sundram as national coach, perhaps a change of mindset and more positive tactics will inject new life into the squad and restore the players' belief in their coach.

After an entire year without a win, adopting a more adventurous strategy to push opponents back into their half of the field is surely a risk worth taking.

Edmund Khoo Kim Hock