Sufficient accommodation options available for travellers

The idea behind converting old flats or buildings into commercial accommodation is not new (Convert old blocks into hostels to meet demand for short-term leases, by Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi; March 20).

Our very own award-winning Link Hotel, converted from 1950s Singapore Housing Board flats and located in the heart of heritage-rich Tiong Bahru estate, is a fine example.

Another is what was the Singapore Armed Forces' old School of Military Medicine facility located along Ulu Pandan Road. It has been converted into what is now the chic student hostel Matchbox@100UluPandan, after a brief reincarnation as a backpackers hostel.

Suffice it to say that Singapore, quite literally, already offers a veritable buffet of accommodation options for our foreign guests to suit any budget and which allows for cultural engagement with all things local in living environments that are safe, pleasant and professionally managed.

With great foresight, the Planning Act has also been carefully calibrated to cater for home sharing, subject to certain caveats, and quite rightly so, in order to pre-empt high occupancy turnover which could adversely impact the living environment for HDB and private property residents.

They too have rights with regard to privacy and peaceful living in their respective HDB estates and private properties.

Woon Wee Min