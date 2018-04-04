Success is not measured by 'likes'

Over the past few decades, technology has changed dramatically, but people have not.

We still succumb to peer pressure, societal expectations and our own pride. However, our obsession with ourselves has now been given a platform to exhibit itself: social media.

Social media has placed an emphasis on keeping up appearances, which is never healthy for easily influenced and volatile youth like myself.

Most people want to leave a good legacy behind and impress others in order to gain respect or fit in. Yet, we do not realise that it is really pointless because people soon forget about us and quickly move on with their own lives.

It is hard to focus on what is truly valuable as we are so addicted to the "likes" that we get from perfecting our appearance on social media, giving us visible reassurance that our lives are on the right track and the illusion that we have a high social status.

We forget that there is so much more to life than what we see. Our real lives are more valuable than our electronic ones.

Success is not measured by followers, views or "likes". Our legacy is not illustrated by our posts, and our happiness is not dependent on people's approval.

We should stop documenting our whole lives and instead, learn to live.

Andrea Lim Jingwen, 17

Junior College Year 1 student