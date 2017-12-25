Subject medical fees to greater scrutiny

It is time for the Competition Commission of Singapore to look into the area of medical fees (Medical fee benchmarks from next year; Dec 1).

There needs to be a standard guideline on the price of medicines, whether they are generic or not.

Anything exceeding a certain percentage of the guide price should be deemed profiteering.

Hospital ward charges should not be so high, as these arguably cover essential services when one is hospitalised.

How much medical professional fees should be is very subjective, as it is based on the demand for the best. Perhaps there should not be a cap on these fees.

We want to maintain our status as a First World medical hub.

But if these fees go unchecked and unregulated, I am sure both local and foreign patients will look elsewhere for their treatment.

David Soh Poh Huat