Strong headwinds, thunderstorms behind flight delays

The timely performance of flights in and out of Changi Airport is critical to ensure that the airport remains the premier aviation hub in the region.

Overall, on-time performance for Changi remains excellent. Based on statistics by OAG, a British-based aviation consultancy, Changi Airport's on-time performance ranks in the top tier among comparable airports.

Nonetheless, delays may occasionally occur owing to various factors, including inclement weather, airline operations, as well as traffic conditions en route and at the origin airports.

With regard to the two flights mentioned by Mr Loong Chik Tong (Address source of flight delays at Changi Airport; Dec 25, 2017), SQ208 on Dec 14 last year encountered delays due to strong headwinds en route.

There were no further delays once it entered within range of Changi air traffic control. Our records confirm that SQ208 was not made to circle in the air for 30 minutes.

As for TR425 on Dec 15 last year, the pilots chose to divert to Senai Airport because of heavy thunderstorms over Changi Airport, which had prevailed throughout the day.

On-time performance at Changi Airport will improve further when the three-runway system is operational by the early 2020s.

Rosly Saad

Director (Air Traffic Services)

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

Yeo Kia Thye

Managing Director (Airport Operations, Planning and Airside)

Changi Airport Group