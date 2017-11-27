Stringent measures in place to protect bank customers' data

We thank Mr Mohan Varadarajalu for his feedback (Firms bypassing data protection rules?; Nov 18) and have contacted him to address his concerns.

The text messages sent to him previously were of a service-related nature.

Handling customer data responsibly is important to us, and we have in place a set of stringent policies and practices to protect customers' confidentiality and personal data.

This includes having robust systems and processes to ensure that customers do not receive marketing-related calls or text messages if they are registered with the national Do Not Call Registry, or had previously opted out of receiving marketing materials from DBS Bank.

Lui Su Kian (Ms)

Chief Operating Officer

Consumer Banking Group (Singapore)

DBS Bank