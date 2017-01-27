Stricter rules on water pipes needed

Singapore is well-known for its clean water. Many people even drink water directly from the tap.

However, it can be difficult to detect defects in water pipes, which are part of the infrastructure of a building.

When a water pipe leaks and rusts, foreign matter is able to infiltrate, thereby contaminating the clean water.

Many European countries and the United States have strict laws to govern the kinds of pipes, fittings and fixtures used to protect the quality of the water.

Singapore's agencies, such as the Building and Construction Authority and the Housing Board, should implement and enforce stricter regulations and tests.

This is to ensure that our water pipes and fittings are of high quality and comparable to those in highly developed countries overseas.

There should also be requirements for developers and contractors to provide long-term warranty for their piping products.

Theresa Lee Yin Swee (Madam)