Stricter observance of road rules can help prevent accidents

I am sure that everyone is troubled by any accident on Singapore roads (4 adults, 2 children taken to hospital after 2-car accident in Ang Mo Kio; ST Online, Dec 2).

What is especially troubling is that many motorists do not observe basic safety rules on the roads which could have prevented some of these accidents.

Two common problems, for example, are motorists not maintaining a one-car length distance from the car in front of them, and not signalling in advance to alert other road users of their intention to change lane.

Another common phenomenon is that of motorists tailgating and flashing their vehicle's high-beam lights to pressure vehicles around to give way to them.

Also, the tendency for motorists to drive at high speeds and swerve between lanes could easily cause an accident.

The recent chain collision on the Pan-Island Expressway was one of the above-described situations.

I would strongly suggest that all road users, from motorists to even pedestrians, closely observe traffic rules and keep having good driving attitudes, behaviours and habits at all times.

These good road practices will definitely help to keep our roads safe and ensure that all road users have a pleasant journey.

Teo Kueh Liang