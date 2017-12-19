Strengthen hiring process, have more faith in local football coaches

I am glad to know that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has decided to remove Richard Tardy as head coach of the national youth teams (Fandi in, Tardy out; Dec 15).

Tardy did not produce improvements to our age-group teams, as evidenced by the numerous demoralising and embarrassing defeats under his charge.

Worse of all, it was reported that he was drawing a high six-figure annual salary.

The money might have been better spent on developing our league, clubs and players.

I hope the FAS can learn a few lessons from this experience.

First, it should strengthen its process of hiring foreign coaches.

More due diligence checks are needed and strict key performance indicators (KPIs) must be imposed.

It should not overpay coaches, but largely tie the pay packages to the meeting of the KPIs.

Second, it should have more faith in our local coaches, especially up-and-coming ones such as Philippe Aw and Noor Ali.

Experienced and good coaches like Richard Bok, Kadir Yahya and Steven Tan could also be brought back to help out.

Sebastian Tan Gee How