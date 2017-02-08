Strata title rules can be improved even more

The proposed changes to the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act, aimed at curbing so-called "proxy wars", are welcome ("Plan to limit proxies one can hold at condo meetings"; Feb 2).

However, even with the amendments currently under consideration, there are more issues to be addressed.

One such issue is the use of lots to count votes.

Broadly speaking, the size of a unit, and hence the number of lots, does not always correlate with the number of residents living within, given the tremendous number of variables in housing arrangements.

Decisions made at annual general meetings do not impact the units or lots per se, but rather, the residents themselves.

It would be wiser to adhere to a principle of "one unit one vote", based strictly on the number of subsidiary proprietors.

I would further recommend the introduction of term limits for managing council members, so as to ensure that condominium affairs cannot be dominated by any individual or group for an inordinate period.

After all, leadership renewal is an established precept of good governance.

Fresh appointees can also assess objectively the decisions made by their predecessors, which further strengthens checks and balances.

As we work to improve the Act, let us bear in mind the ultimate objective of balancing interests so as to improve condominium living for all parties.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi