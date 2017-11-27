Stop use of poison to cull pigeons

I was very sad to read about the dog that died after eating spiked bread believed to have been intended for a pigeon culling exercise (Dog dies after eating spiked bread along road; Nov 23).

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred, and there are probably many other unreported cases as well.

In Singapore, where dog ownership is high, this act of using poison-spiked bread has to stop.

Using such a potent poison on the streets poses a huge threat to dogs and cats.

It would undoubtedly have adverse effects on the ecosystem as well.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority must step in and outlaw this practice of culling pigeons, and enforce greater restrictions on the types of poisons that can be utilised by pest control companies.

Poisons that are so lethal to dogs and cats should be outlawed altogether.

The focus should continue to remain on educating the public to not feed the pigeons, rather than taking the easy way out by using such poisons in our neighbourhoods.

Leo Deng Jin (Dr)