Stop spreading video of boy at NDP

My class had a discussion about the boy who was caught making a rude gesture at the National Day Parade (Rude gesture at NDP: Pupil deeply apologetic; Aug 11).

Most of us found out about the incident via social media and felt it was funny at first. But we all felt it was inappropriate for the boy to do such a thing.

Youngsters should stop spreading the video of the incident and delete the video if they see it.

If we continue to spread the video, we would be cyberbullying the boy, which is not the right thing to do. It would also hurt the boy further.

I hope Singaporeans can help one another learn from this incident and make Singapore a safe place for students to learn.

Firas Mohammed Fadzil, 12,

Primary 6 pupil